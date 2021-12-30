Kidnapped, robbed, and shot: Decatur police search for suspect in violent morning crime targeting woman

Decatur police are looking for a man who kidnapped a woman and forced her to go to several ATMs and withdraw money. Police said the man also shot the woman before running away.

Police said it all started around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on North Arcadia Drive. Investigators said a woman was walking to her car in a parking deck when a masked man came up to her, pulled a gun on her, and forced her to get into her car.

The woman told investigators the man made her drive to several ATMs in the area and take out money. Investigators said when they were at an ATM on Memorial Drive, the man shot her in the leg and ran off. The woman managed to drive herself to the hospital. Police are still searching for the gunman.

"It's horrible, just horrible what happened and I hope they catch the person," said Barbara Senior who used to work nearby.

Police have a very vague description of the man. He's described as young, about 6'1". He was dressed all in black, wearing a mask, and was carrying a backpack.

Others who shop in the area said they're going to be extra cautious after this terrifying crime.

"I don't know what's going on in this world right now, there's so much violence. I hope she's okay and I hope they catch the person who did it," said Vita Rome.

Police are hoping someone saw something that will help them track down the gunman. . If you have any information, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

