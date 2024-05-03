Decatur High School on lockdown after weapon found on campus

Decatur High School has been put on lockdown Friday morning after officials said a weapon was found on campus.

As of 10:15 a.m., the school, which is located on N McDonough Street, had moved from a hard lockdown to a soft lockdown.

Officials have not shared many details about the situation but confirmed with FOX 5 that a weapon was found at the school.

At this time, officials say all students and staff members are safe.

Nearby Beacon Hill Middle School is also been put on soft lockdown due to police activity in the area.

