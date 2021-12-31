Bold burglars hit Bobcat store stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment over Christmas weekend

Bold burglars broke into a Bobcat dealership in Norcross on Christmas Day and made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The crooks must‘ve used some pretty strong bolt cutter to pop through the heavy-gauge chain. Then they open this gate and had a field day on this lot—grabbing any piece of heavy equipment they could get their hands on—the whole time the cameras are rolling."

It was all caught on surveillance video.

"When the police showed up—they didn’t see any of suspicion –they actually just cut the chain to slide open our gate," said branch manager Jason Annett.

But the criminals came back the day after.

"That point proceeded to steal about 13 pieces of equipment. They stole 9 Zero-Turn Mower, a drum mulcher, two forestry mulchers, an MT100, a UV34, and three trailers," Annett said.

The thieves were methodical, loading in the gear onto trailers and hooking it up to pickup trucks.

"When you’re able to make away with as much money as they did in equipment –I guess you gotta say maybe they knew what they were doing," said Annett.

Annett estimates the crooks got away with about $210,000 in equipment.

"It doesn’t give me a warm feeling," he said. "We’re stepping up our security and doing everything we can to prevent it from happening again."

Annett hopes he can recover his equipment, although the chances of that happening are unlikely. He just hopes the crooks who did this get caught so they don’t hit his shop again or hit anyplace else.

