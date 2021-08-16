Kemp to announce plans for Georgia to fight rising coronavirus cases, crowded hospitals

Gov. Brian Kemp and other Georgia officials will outline new steps being taken to fight COVID-19 as the state's case count continues to rise to high numbers not seen in months.

Officials say the plans are expected to help hospitals deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients and encourage state workers to get vaccinated.

Georgia’s case count continued to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 6,000 on Friday, the worst since Feb. 1. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was also rising rapidly, exceeding 4,200 on Friday even as many hospital executives have warned they don’t have enough beds and staff.

More than 87% of the state’s ICU beds were in use. More than 40 hospitals statewide were turning away all patients, emergency patients or intensive care patients.

In Southeast Georgia Health System's hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties, more than half of the patients are suffering from the virus. Officials say 95% of those affected are unvaccinated.

"Every day we're looking to figure out where we want to place patients and where we are going to get the staff to take care of these patients," Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael Scherneck said.

Monday, Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are expected to lay out new plants to help the state's hospitals cope with the crush of patients.

The state is already surging its testing program, asking people who need to get tested to go to the health department or private sites.

"Don't go to the emergency departments who right now are overwhelmed with really sick individuals," Toomey said.

The governor is also going to unveil new incentives to encourage state workers to get vaccinated, but officials say Georgians should not expect Kemp to call for a vaccine mandate.

"I don't believe mandating vaccines or masks are going to work at this point. We haven't done that so far. I'm trusting Georgians make the right decision," Kemp has said previously.

Statewide, mask mandates continue to grow in schools. At least 40 districts covering 770,000 students are requiring face coverings. That’s almost 45% of Georgia’s 1.7 million students. At least five districts have sent all students home, including Ben Hill County, which starts virtual instruction Friday. Others have stopped in-person teaching at individual schools. Crisp County High School in Cordele shifted to virtual instruction Thursday, while Clayton County sent students home from a second elementary school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

