College students concerned about rise in COVID-19 cases as they head back to campus

COVID-19 cases are on the rise as college students head back to campus. Wellstar Health officials have some advice for keeping students safe.

"This year we really recommend what we call 'layers of protection,'" said Dr. Hebah Pranckun of Wellstar Health System. "Or what we call the three Ws. Make sure you're wearing your mask when appropriate, washing your hands as much as possible and you're watching your distance."

Kennesaw native, Chandler Hanke will head back to school in late August. She's working on her nursing degree at Belmont College in Nashville. As a junior, Hanke will start her third year of college differently than she anticipated.

"It was very abrupt as I was just starting to get adjusted as COVID hit, but it's definitely been different types of adjustments both years," said Hanke. She got the news about lockdown while on spring break home in Kennesaw. Last school year, she returned to campus.

"I chose to go back just because a lot of my nursing instruction is in-person and that has to be in person. I would have chosen either way to go back because I just really enjoy being on campus and learning that way," said Hanke.

Dr. Pranckun said the communal learning and living environment in college can be a powerful way to spread COVID-19 if precautions aren't taken. Along with the three Ws, she said students should eat a healthy and balanced diet, get plenty of rest, and exercise.

