Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

College students concerned about rise in COVID-19 cases as they head back to campus

By Laura Neal
Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

College students face COVID-19 concerns

There are a growing number of college students who are concerned about returning to college campuses as the delta variant of COVID-19 spike new cases and hospitalizations.

ATLANTA - COVID-19 cases are on the rise as college students head back to campus. Wellstar Health officials have some advice for keeping students safe.

"This year we really recommend what we call 'layers of protection,'" said Dr. Hebah Pranckun of Wellstar Health System. "Or what we call the three Ws. Make sure you're wearing your mask when appropriate, washing your hands as much as possible and you're watching your distance."

Kennesaw native, Chandler Hanke will head back to school in late August. She's working on her nursing degree at Belmont College in Nashville. As a junior, Hanke will start her third year of college differently than she anticipated.

"It was very abrupt as I was just starting to get adjusted as COVID hit, but it's definitely been different types of adjustments both years," said Hanke. She got the news about lockdown while on spring break home in Kennesaw. Last school year, she returned to campus. 

"I chose to go back just because a lot of my nursing instruction is in-person and that has to be in person. I would have chosen either way to go back because I just really enjoy being on campus and learning that way," said Hanke. 

Dr. Pranckun said the communal learning and living environment in college can be a powerful way to spread COVID-19 if precautions aren't taken. Along with the three Ws, she said students should eat a healthy and balanced diet, get plenty of rest, and exercise.

_____

