Children among hundreds seeking daily COVID-19 tests in Cobb County

The demand for COVID-19 testing in metro Atlantais back up as the more virulent delta variant continues to target unvaccinated individuals.

Monday, SKYFOX 5 flew over a testing site near the intersection of E. Piedmont and Roswell roads in Cobb County and spotted a line more than a half-mile stretched down the road.

Health officials there said hundreds of people waited hours to be tested. It has been this way for more than a week.

While many were adults waiting for a test, some were children. The Cobb County School District was among the few in the metro Atlanta area that opened this fall with an optional mask mandate. In the first week of school, the district reported 185 COVID-19 cases. That number has nearly tripled as of this past Friday coming in at 551 cases in the schools, the bulk of which appears to be concentrated in elementary schools.

Wednesday, East Side Elementary School made national news when it moved its entire fifth-grade class to virtual learning through August 20 because of a spike in cases.

