Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Children among hundreds seeking daily COVID-19 tests in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
Cobb County School District
FOX 5 Atlanta

Demand for COVID-19 testing increases

As cases and hospitalizations spike due to the delta variant of COVID-19, more people are seeking to get tested to see if they have contracted the potentially deadly virus.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The demand for COVID-19 testing in metro Atlantais back up as the more virulent delta variant continues to target unvaccinated individuals.

Monday, SKYFOX 5 flew over a testing site near the intersection of E. Piedmont and Roswell roads in Cobb County and spotted a line more than a half-mile stretched down the road.

Health officials there said hundreds of people waited hours to be tested. It has been this way for more than a week.

SEE ALSO: Kemp vows more funding for Georgia hospitals to fight COVID-19

While many were adults waiting for a test, some were children. The Cobb County School District was among the few in the metro Atlanta area that opened this fall with an optional mask mandate. In the first week of school, the district reported 185 COVID-19 cases. That number has nearly tripled as of this past Friday coming in at 551 cases in the schools, the bulk of which appears to be concentrated in elementary schools.

Wednesday, East Side Elementary School made national news when it moved its entire fifth-grade class to virtual learning through August 20 because of a spike in cases.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.