Large crowd turns out for DeKalb County vaccination event

article

DeKalb County said it had to shut down its COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday due to an overwhelming response.

Officials in DeKalb County have been holding similar events where they give away debit or gift cards. Saturday’s event at the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall promised a $100 prepaid debit card for those who get tested and vaccinated.

NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dominique Wilkins also made an appearance.

DeKalb County held a COVID-19 vaccination and testing event at the Gallery at South DeKalb on Aug. 14, 2021. (DeKalb County Department of Health)

Officials shut the line down shortly after 1 p.m.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered and more than 150 adults and children were tested.

Georgia’s vaccination rate is about 46.5% for those 12 and up. That is below the national average of 59.4%.

DeKalb County held a COVID-19 vaccination and testing event at the Gallery at South DeKalb on Aug. 14, 2021. (DeKalb County Department of Health)

As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,100 people were hospitalized from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The two-week average for new cases also climbed to over 3,600, the GDPH reported.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.