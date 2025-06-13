Sex trafficking expert testifies in Atlanta rapper Ca$hOut's trial

The Brief Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose legal name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson, is on trial for charges including rape, sex trafficking, and luring women into prostitution. A forensic expert testified Wednesday about how trafficking victims are identified and interviewed, noting that minors are automatically considered victims while adults may be mischaracterized as criminals. Prosecutors allege Gibson used his music label to exploit women; the trial is expected to last several weeks.



Testimony resumed Friday in the high-profile trial of Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson. The artist is facing multiple charges, including rape, sex trafficking, and luring women into prostitution.

Prosecutors called it an "elaborate enterprise" during opening statements on Wednesday. They also warned the jury that the evidence in the trial would be "disturbing."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

During Thursday’s proceedings, jurors heard from a forensic interviewer and trainer who specializes in working with sex trafficking victims. She detailed how interviews with survivors are conducted and explained how trafficking can impact victims differently depending on their age.

"When young people under 18 are identified as possible victims, being underage is the catalyst that makes them be seen as a possible victim," she testified. "If someone’s over the age of 18, fear, though, is that they may be seen as a perpetrator, as a prostitute, as a criminal."

Gibson and four other individuals were originally indicted in 2022 for allegedly using the record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC, to coerce, entice, and recruit young women into commercial sexual activity. Gibson and the others were re-indicted in 2023 on additional charges.

The trial also includes two other defendants, Linda Smith, also known as "Morenkia Vinnie" and "Mama Ca$h Out," and Tyrone Taylor, who are reportedly facing similar charges.

Crimes listed in the indictments date back to 2013.

The defense says that the claims by the victims and prosecution are unfounded.

Gibson is best known for his hit songs "Cashin' Out" and "She Twerkin,'" and has collaborated with prominent artists such as Future, Lil Durk, and Migos. The trial is expected to draw significant attention as it addresses these grave allegations. The trial is also expected to last several weeks.