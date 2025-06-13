Army Corp dedicates new survey vessels to Georgia soldiers killed in action

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District dedicated three new survey vessels named after Georgia soldiers killed in action, honoring their service during a ceremony on June 12. The vessels— Wright , Chisholm , and Beale —will support dredging, surveying, and navigation efforts across Savannah Harbor, Brunswick Harbor, and the Georgia coast. Family members of the fallen soldiers attended the emotional christening, with tributes from Corps leadership and a color guard from one honoree’s former high school.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District held a solemn ceremony Thursday to dedicate three new hydrographic survey vessels in honor of Georgia soldiers who lost their lives in combat. The June 12 event, held at the district’s Engineers Depot in Savannah, drew more than 160 guests in person and online.

Each vessel now bears the name of a fallen hero: the 30-foot Wright, named after Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons; the 27-foot Chisholm, honoring Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm of Savannah; and the 23-foot Beale, for Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale of Riverdale.

"These vessels will carry the names and memories of three remarkable soldiers as they support the vital missions of this district," said Col. Ron Sturgeon, Savannah District Commander. "Their stories, their sacrifices, and their service will remain with us."

The vessels are designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid dredging operations, detect submerged hazards, and ferry personnel and gear across critical water infrastructure. They will serve in the Savannah and Brunswick harbors and along the Georgia section of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The ceremony featured a presentation of colors by Groves High School’s JROTC, Chisholm’s alma mater, and a blessing and christening delivered by USACE Command Chaplain Col. J.R. Lorenzen—part of a longstanding maritime tradition that marks the beginning of a vessel’s service.

Family members of the soldiers attended, including Christal Beale, who described the tribute to her late husband as deeply moving.

"It was beautiful, heartwarming, and meaningful," she said. "Seeing the other families there was a reminder of the bonds we share, and how we continue to carry their legacy."

Honoring the Fallen:

Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, 29, served as a Special Forces engineer with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Fort Bragg. He was killed during a mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017, while assisting local military forces. Wright was a native of Lyons.

Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm, 27, was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson. He died Nov. 11, 2005, while serving as a tank gunner in Tal Afar, Iraq, during combat patrols. Chisholm was a native of Savannah.

Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, 39, served with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade. He was killed June 4, 2009, in an attack in Afghanistan while supporting the development of Afghan security forces. Beale was a native of Calhoun.

"These boats are more than just tools," said Col. Sturgeon. "They are living memorials to the brave men who gave their all."