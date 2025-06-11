'No Kings' rallies against Trump to take place in metro Atlanta this weekend

article

Another wave of protests is set to take place across Georgia this weekend as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration. Organizers are calling the coordinated demonstrations the "No Kings" rallies.

No Kings protests

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

What they're saying:

Protesters are calling for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

No Kings protests Atlanta locations

What we know:

In Atlanta, the rally will be held at Liberty Plaza near the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 14, at 10 a.m. Similar demonstrations are planned in cities across the state, including Tucker, McDonough, Fayetteville, Athens, Valdosta, and Woodstock.

Click here to find information for every rally in the United States.

Organizers say the rallies are open to all who want to stand up for constitutional checks and balances, civil liberties, and governmental accountability.

The date, June 14, is significant because it is Flag Day, President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th birthday.

Army parade in Washington

Big picture view:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

The other side:

Trump said Tuesday that any protesters in DC would be "met with heavy force," but the White House later clarified that Trump supports "peaceful protests."

