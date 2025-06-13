Tribute to famous Peachtree City alligator, Flat Creek Floyd, set for Friday

article

The Brief Peachtree City will host a public tribute to Flat Creek Floyd, the city’s iconic alligator, on Friday, June 13 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, featuring children’s artwork, donation opportunities, and commemorative t-shirts. Floyd was euthanized after being struck by a car on State Road 74; he had become a beloved local figure over the past decade, known for peacefully coexisting with the community. Floyd’s legacy lives on through educational efforts, his burial behind the police department, and renewed support for local wildlife and animal rescue initiatives.



Residents are invited to gather Friday evening to honor the life and legacy of Flat Creek Floyd, Peachtree City’s well-known alligator who captured the community’s imagination for more than a decade. The tribute will take place at 5 p.m. on June 13 at City Hall by the fountain at 151 Willowbend Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Flat Creek Floyd, Peachtree City's famous alligator, dies after being hit by car

The event, organized in collaboration with Southern Conservation Trust and Friends of Fayette County Animal Shelter, will offer residents a chance to share memories, drawings, and wildlife stories in celebration of Floyd’s legacy. Children are encouraged to bring animal-themed art or stories for a special display. Official tribute t-shirts will be available for order, and a donation QR code will support the county’s animal shelter efforts.

The tribute comes just one week after Floyd was struck by a car on State Road 74 and later euthanized due to his injuries. The driver left the scene, but concerned motorists contacted authorities after spotting the injured alligator. Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue responded to the scene and made the difficult decision to put Floyd down after assessing his condition.

Flat Creek Floyd first surfaced in Peachtree City more than a decade ago, sparking concern from residents due to his proximity to neighborhoods and retail areas. But when he disappeared on his own, he became a bit of a local legend. Upon his return, he drew crowds hoping for selfies under the bridge on SR 74, eventually prompting wildlife authorities to consider removing him again.

Clark, however, advocated for coexistence and educated the public on living safely alongside native wildlife. Floyd remained undisturbed in the creek for years after that, becoming a quirky and beloved part of the city’s identity.

Measuring 11 feet, 9 inches and weighing between 400 to 500 pounds, Floyd was estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old. After his death, Peachtree City Police buried him behind the department — a location symbolically fitting, given their many interactions with the gator over the years. In a heartfelt social media tribute, the department encouraged residents to donate to the Fayette County Animal Shelter in his memory.

Friday’s memorial aims to not only honor Floyd’s memory, but also to continue the mission of education and support for local wildlife.