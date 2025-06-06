Flat Creek Floyd, Peachtree City's famous alligator, dies after being hit by car

article

One of metro Atlanta's most popular four-legged residents has died after he was hit by a car.

Authorities tell FOX 5's Doug Evans that Flat Creek Floyd, a well-known alligator around Peachtree City, was hit early Friday morning.

The backstory:

The famous Peachtree City alligator made headlines a couple of years ago when police warned residents to stop trying to take selfies with Floyd.

Every few years, Floyd would pop up on the banks of Flat Creek, leading to a rush of people wanting to see the popular reptile before he vanished.

Floyd's reputation was so good in the county that he inspired a band and a children's book.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the crash happened on State Route 74.

After an expert determined that Floyd had internal injuries, officials said they were forced to euthanize the alligator.

Officials have not shared any details about the motorist involved in the crash.