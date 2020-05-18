Fayette County's favorite gator Flat Creek Floyd is back

article

Flat Creek Floyd is back!

The famous Peachtree City alligator made headlines a couple of years ago when police warned residents to stop trying to take selfies with Floyd.

He then mysteriously vanished.

FOX 5’s Doug Evans shot this video of the big gator on Thursday from a bridge on State Road 74 that spans Flat Creek.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources ranger was at the scene as officials decide what to do with Floyd.

A trapper was hired last time but Floyd disappeared.