UGA fraternities accused of hazing involving alcohol, physical abuse

Two fraternities at the University of Georgia were accused of hazing, according to a report by the university's police department.

What we know:

The University of Georgia's Office of Student Conduct received a report on Aug. 12 from a therapist about "gross student misconduct and abuse" and "hazing by male Greek Life leaders," according to police.

The two fraternities named in the complaint were Sigma Chi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and the therapist said the hazing happened on Aug. 8 and 10, police said.

The therapist's email said that incoming first-year students were punched and forced to drink large amounts of alcohol "beyond their capacity," according to police.

A second email from the same therapist said that Sigma Chi had pledges film themselves "chugging" alcohol over the summer and send the videos to fraternity leaders.

Both fraternities are located off university property, so officers said they sent the email and complaint to Athens-Clarke County police.

FOX 5 reached out to Athens-Clarke police for more information.

New member activities paused at Sigma Chi

What they're saying:

University of Georgia spokesperson Rod Guajardo sent FOX 5 a statement that said that new member activity at Sigma Chi has been paused while officials investigate the claims.

New member activity at Sigma Alpha Epsilon was paused but has since been allowed to resume after a "thorough review," according to the university.

The full statement reads: "All potential new member activity has been paused at Sigma Chi Fraternity following a third-party complaint that was received by the University, which prompted a review by our Greek Life and Student Affairs teams. Since the fraternity is located off campus, the matter was referred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure. The initial complaint referenced two different fraternities, but one of them (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) has since been allowed to resume activities following a thorough review," Guajardo said.

Dig deeper:

Therapists in Georgia are considered mandatory reporters, which means they must report any illegal activity they become aware of, even during sessions.