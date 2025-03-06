Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor resigns | What we know

article

The Brief Mayor Donya Sartor has resigned following a city council vote for a forensic audit of the city's finances, although she denies any wrongdoing. Sartor's tenure as Jonesboro's first Black mayor, beginning in March 2023, has been marked by both community initiatives and political challenges. Tensions between Sartor and the city council have been evident, with accusations of unprofessional conduct and racial bias, highlighting a power struggle within the city's administration.



The ongoing tension between Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor and the city council seems to have reached a boiling point this week.

The FOX 5 I-Team has learned that the embattled mayor has resigned during a public meeting on Thursday morning

Mayor Donya Sartor resigns

What we know:

The news came hours after a special called meeting. The only thing on the agenda was an executive session to discuss "personnel matters."

An emotional sartor told council members she’s leaving, but not until a forensic audit of city finances is finished. That audit was requested by city council.

Her resignation comes amid a series of controversies and rising tensions between the mayor and council. There’s been litigation between them, an internal investigation of the mayor, a g-b-i probe, and a police chief fired.

Sartor denies any wrongdoing.

Her last day is April 19.

Mayor Sartor addresses council

What they're saying:

"I'm rendering my resignation as the mayor of the city of Jonesboro... April 19, 2025. I specifically selected this date so I could fully cooperate with the requested forensic audit," the mayor told the council on Thursday. "Although, there have been no specific accusations against me by the council of wrongdoing."

She added that she wants her tenure to not be mired in accusations.

Embattled Jonesboro mayor

Timeline:

Dr. Donya L. Sartor, a Georgia native and long-time resident of Jonesboro, has been leading the city as mayor since March 2023. Her tenure has been marked by both community initiatives and political turbulence.

In March 2023, Sartor made history by becoming Jonesboro's first Black mayor, securing the position with over 260 votes in a special election. A resident of the city for more than two decades, she previously served on the city council, demonstrating a commitment to public service and community development.

Sartor's tenure has not been without challenges. In late 2023, allegations surfaced accusing her of pointing a firearm at a police lieutenant during an office meeting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to examine the claims. Sartor acknowledged handling the firearm but firmly denied any threatening actions, suggesting the allegations were politically motivated. Subsequently, the GBI found insufficient evidence to charge her, and the matter was not presented to a grand jury.

Tensions between Sartor and the city council have also come to the forefront. In November 2023, a work session devolved into a heated exchange, with council members accusing the mayor of unprofessional conduct and Sartor alleging racial bias among her colleagues. The discord highlighted a broader power struggle within the city's administration, with council members and the mayor debating the city's governance structure and the formation of an ethics committee.

Late last month, Jonesboro Police Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Chief Audrey Dunlap abruptly resigned. It remains unclear whether their resignations are related to the ongoing tensions within the city's administration.

Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor has fired the city's police chief, Tommy Henderson, according to a letter obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team. (FOX 5) (FOX 5)

Who is Dr. Donya Sartor?

Dig deeper:

With a robust background in education spanning over 25 years, Sartor holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emory University, a Master of Arts from Clark Atlanta University, and a Doctorate in Education from Georgia State University. Her educational endeavors have informed her approach to leadership, emphasizing community involvement and support.

Sartor advocates for diversified housing, expanded internet access, and policies to protect green spaces while promoting the development of sidewalks and bike lanes. Her administration emphasizes fair and equal representation, seeking to collaborate with citizens, organizations, and businesses to foster economic development and community progress.

As mayor, Sartor has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at uplifting the community. These include organizing annual school supply giveaways, launching the "Adopt-A-Senior Citizen for the Holidays" program in collaboration with the Jonesboro Police Department, and hosting the city's inaugural Juneteenth celebration. She has also partnered with organizations such as the Atlanta Food Bank and Clayton County Public Schools to provide essential services like food distribution and housing assistance.

SEE ALSO: