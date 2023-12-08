Jonesboro officer claims firing was retaliation for speaking out about mayor

A Jonesboro sergeant is out of a job, and he says the firing was in retaliation for an interview he did with FOX 5 about the city's mayor.

But Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor says there were many more reasons the city severed ties with Sgt. Darryl Tripplett.

In November, Tripplett talked with FOX 5, claiming the mayor had him suspended in retaliation for remarks he made during an administrative investigation into allegations of misconduct since she took office in March.

Tripplett claimed the mayor solicited him for campaign funds when she was running for office.

"I'm duty bound to answer those, it's not that I'm trying to throw her under the bus or have anything bad to say about her at the time. When we raise our hand and take an oath of office, we swear to be honest," he said.

Tripplett says once his dispute with the mayor went public, he felt it would just be a matter of time before she fired him.

"The media was the icing on the cake because it went public," the career lawman told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

The 53-year-old's termination letter says he was fired for violating department rules, publicly criticizing the agency, conduct unbecoming an officer, and talking with the media.

FOX 5 spoke with Sartor about the termination.

"I make a practice to not discuss with the media the reasons why someone was terminated," she said. "He is entitled to whatever due process he wants to pursue, but there are a number of reasons why he was terminated, and it's not the obvious (one) that he's sharing."

Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor (FOX 5)

Meanwhile, Tripplett has hired an attorney and believes his media interview is protected under the whistleblower statute.

He believes the mayor is sending a chilling message to all employees.

"This is a clear message to every employee that if you go against Donya Sartor, if you do anything she doesn't like, you will be terminated immediately," Triplett said.

RELATED: Jonesboro mayor reportedly cleared of wrongdoing, no charges to be filed

The fired officer says he plans to file a lawsuit against the City of Jonesboro for wrongful termination.

