Jonesboro police sergeant alleges retaliation by mayor for misconduct remarks

Sgt. Daryll Triplett claims Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor had him suspended in retaliation for remarks he made during an investigation into allegations of misconduct on her part since taking office in March.

"I was suspended without cause. Friday, I was summoned to the mayor's office," Sgt. Triplett said.

The veteran officer's claims are the latest in a series of allegations of wrongdoing which prompted Jonesboro council members to request the city attorney conduct an independent investigation earlier this year.

"I was questioned about the internal documents here in the investigation that took place about a month ago into the accusation of the mayor's wrongdoing," said Sgt. Triplett.

Jonesboro Police Sgt. Daryll Triplett talks with FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes about his recent suspension on Nov. 14, 2023.

The sergeant said he was specifically asked about testimony he gave regarding campaign contributions in which he testified the mayor had solicited him for campaign contributions.

"She asked me, ‘Have I ever sent you any links to donate to my campaign?’ And the truth is, not only has she sent one link," he explained, "she sent over four links to myself and my company to donate to her campaign."

Triplett claims the mayor grew enraged by his response and ordered the police chief, who was also in the meeting, to suspend him.

"We're not even supposed to be discussing this case. Period. Point-blank. There's a gag order on it. That's all I simply said. She said, ‘Fine. You are suspended for two days. Then you are suspended three days with administrative pay, and I will let you know when to bring him back, chief,’" Sgt. Triplett recounted.

Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor (FOX 5)

FOX 5 spoke with the mayor by phone. She declined to comment, saying she was traveling and wasn't sure what she could discuss due to the gag order.

Attempts to reach city officials and the police chief for comment were unsuccessful.