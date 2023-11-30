Jonesboro mayor reportedly cleared of wrongdoing, no charges to be filed

article

The Clayton County District Attorney will not seek criminal charges against Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor, according to a press release.

This after the GBI found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing as claimed by two Jonesboro police officers.

One officer accused the mayor of pointing a gun at him while they were alone in her office.

A second claimed she offered him a job in exchange for donations to her campaign.

Sartor is asking city employees and citizens of Jonesboro to put the incident behind them and re-focus on the city's priorities.

"I welcome the outcome of the GBI investigation and the official communication from the District Attorney of Clayton County, and want Jonesboro citizens and those in metro Atlanta to understand the due process given to the allegations brought forward by Lt. Newsom and Mr. Carter.

"As elected officials, our actions and our deeds are public record, and we will continue to provide transparency and accountability to our citizens.

"I want to thank the citizens of Jonesboro for their commitment to leadership with integrity. As we move into this holiday season, I pray that we all bring our commitment to Jonesboro forward, especially for our children, our families, and our seniors, to ensure a bright future for all," Sartor said.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the district attorney's office for a statement.