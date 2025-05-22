Closures at Lake Lanier to be reduced to 11, according to state representative

article

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reportedly scaled back its original plan to close approximately 20 recreation sites—only 11 will now close, and all boat ramps will remain open. The closures are tied to a federal hiring freeze and deferred resignations that have left the Corps unable to fill seasonal recreation staff positions ahead of the busy summer season. Residents and officials raised concerns about the economic, safety, and access impacts of the closures, calling on the federal government to take immediate corrective action.



Plans to close approximately 20 recreation sites at Lake Lanier have reportedly been scaled back after community backlash and intervention from elected officials.

Congressman Rich McCormick announced Wednesday night, following conversations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), only 11 sites will now temporarily close instead of the approximately 20 originally planned. Importantly, all boat ramps will remain open to the public.

"I pushed hard for a better solution, and they listened," McCormick said in a social media post, thanking local leaders like state Sen. Greg Dolezal for their advocacy.

What Prompted the Closures?

What we know:

Residents near Lake Lanier began noticing public access points being blocked earlier this week, prompting concern and media inquiries. The USACE later confirmed it was initiating widespread closures across the Southeast, citing a severe staffing shortage ahead of the 2025 recreation season.

The shortage, according to the Corps, is tied to a hiring freeze ordered by President Trump earlier this year, which, while not directly affecting lock and dam operators, has impacted the recreation division. Seasonal positions such as park rangers and maintenance workers have not been filled.

A spokesperson for the Mobile District said the closures are a necessary step to protect public safety while ensuring that essential operations—like dam management and emergency readiness—remain uninterrupted.

Broader Impact

What we know:

The closures affect sites not just at Lake Lanier, but at other major reservoirs across Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. The original closure list included nearly two dozen sites at Lake Lanier alone, among them:

Balus Creek

Keiths Bridge

Little Hall

Sardis Creek

Tidwell

Van Pugh North & South

What we don't know:

A revised list of the 11 sites now slated for closure has not yet been made public. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to USACE for a new list.

Economic and Safety Concerns

What they're saying:

Local residents have expressed frustration, fearing the closures will hurt small businesses and reduce emergency access to the lake.

"Only people with million-dollar homes will be able to enjoy the lake now," one resident told FOX 5 Atlanta, warning that reduced access could create dangerous scenarios during emergencies.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff also weighed in, calling the situation a result of "reckless and chaotic mismanagement" by the White House. He urged federal action to reopen the parks.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said "Enough is enough with these reckless cuts" in a post on social media.

The other side:

However, Sen. Greg Dolezal posted on social media that he also spoke to USACE and they reportedly told him that "this is not about money."

FOX 5 Atlanta did receive an email from Public Affairs & Media Relations for the Mobile District that confirmed the staffing shortages were due to several factors, including the federal hiring freeze and the series of deferred resignations, which have started to be implemented.

Big picture view:

Lake Lanier, the largest lake in Georgia, is a cornerstone of the U.S. Army Corps’ network of more than 400 managed lake and river projects nationwide. It attracts millions of visitors each year for boating, swimming, and camping. It has a total of 76 recreational areas. USACE operates 37 of the parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas and the Lake Lanier Islands.

In addition to the current closures, President Trump’s proposed 2026 federal budget includes a $1.2 billion cut to the National Park Service, putting 11 national park sites in Georgia at risk of future shutdowns.

What's next:

The Army Corps says closures will remain in place until staffing issues are resolved. Updates will be provided throughout the summer on the USACE website and social media. Visitors are encouraged to check the latest status before traveling to recreation areas.