Georgia firefighters prepare for increased calls due to heat advisories

With heat advisories for every county around North and Central Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, firefighters are preparing for an increase in calls.

What we know:

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to hit 98, with a cooler 94 on Wednesday. The heat index, or 'feels like' temperature, will be even higher, hitting 100+ in most areas.

What they're saying:

To many people in Georgia, heat is just a part of summer, but firefighters say some underestimate the toll heat takes on the human body.

"A lot of us think we can handle the heat, and it is not as bad as we think it's going to be, and then it kind of gets you without realizing it," said Ian Cassuto, with the Alpharetta Fire Department.

Calls usually go up during heat waves because of that underestimate, according to Cassuto. Anare Holmes with Atlanta Fire Rescue agrees. "What many people may not realize is that heat waves are actually responsible for more weather-related deaths than any other weather condition," Holmes said. "This isn't about being uncomfortable. It's about staying out of the ER and staying alive."

27 Georgians died from heat-related causes in 2023, according to CDC data. That was the eleventh highest by state that year.

To keep from being another statistic, firefighters say the best thing to do is stay inside when it gets hot.

If you can't stay inside, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion: weakness, dizziness, vomiting and starting to feel ill at all.

"It can hit you very quickly," said Hall County Firefighter Kimberlie Ledsinger.

Ledsinger said if you have to work outside, make sure to "try to keep your skin covered, and, most importantly, stay hydrated above all else."

Cassuto says it's extra important to check your car before getting out on hot days. "When the temperature outside is about 80 degrees, after 10 minutes of a closed vehicle, the inside of the car might actually be 99 degrees. After 20 minutes, it's going to hit about 109."

Another big concern is making sure people in the homeless community stay safe.

Several non-profits and cities have set up cooling centers. Those centers will also give out water bottles.

There is a chance of rain on Wednesday.

Depending on the timing, that could keep the heat from getting as hot.

