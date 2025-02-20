Jonesboro police chief, assistant chief have resigned, officials say

article

The Brief The Jonesboro Police Chief and Assistant Chief abruptly resigned, leaving the department significantly understaffed. Mayor Donya Sartor insists the resignations are not politically motivated and praises Chief Todd Coyt's work. Assistant Chief Audrey Dunlap cited a lack of reciprocated trust and respect as her reason for resigning. The police department is actively recruiting new officers, offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires. A council member expressed concern that the resignations could lead to a public safety crisis, as the department is now reduced to nine officers but is budgeted for 24.



DeKalb County’s police department isn’t the only one undergoing leadership changes.

Jonesboro Police Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Chief Audrey Dunlap abruptly resigned around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

What we know:

The city's mayor says this development is not political and she had nothing to do with her police leadership stepping down.

Interim Chief Christopher Cato says their departures leave the Jonesboro Police Department with only nine officers, when it should have at least 18.

In January 2024, Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor fired then-Chief Tommy Henderson, who had been chief for about 3 years. At the time, the mayor said it was her right to do so and Henderson said he was given no reason.

In November 2024, FOX 5's I-Team reported about a screaming match caught on camera between Jonesboro's mayor and the city council as they battled for power over the city.

Before Coyt took over as chief in Jonesboro, he had a long career with the Atlanta Police Department and rose to the rank of assistant chief.

Assistant Chief Dunlap's letter was more specific. She said she believed her "experience, knowledge, skills, and education will be better served in an environment where the traits of trust and respect are reciprocated."

Dunlap was with the East Point Police Department before joining Jonesboro PD.

What they're saying:

The mayor says the police department is working on recruiting and has a $7,500 bonus in place for new hires.

"I contacted Chief Coyt and he told me it was time for him to go in a different direction. He went on to say he had no hard feelings toward Jonesboro and everything is fine," said Mayor Donya Sartor.

One council member said that these resignations amount to a public safety crisis. The city manager confirms the department is now being reduced to nine officers but is budgeted for 24.