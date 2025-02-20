DeKalb County chief of police claims she is stepping down, status uncertain

article

Chief Mirtha Ramos, the first female and longest-serving DeKalb County police chief in more than 20 years, has reportedly stepped down after 5 years, according to a press release.

However, Decaturish is reporting that she has been placed on administrative leave and Assistant Chief Gregory Padrick is taking over as acting chief until DeKalb County Lorraine Cochran-Johnson names her replacement.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to DeKalb County for confirmation and additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What we know:

Ramos was hired in 2019 by then-DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond after serving 22 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to the press release sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, DeKalb County reportedly saw significant reductions in crime under Ramos' leadership. The press release claims that property and violent crimes have dropped 13% overall, while homicides decreased by 85% in January 2025 and currently stand at a 77.3% reduction year-to-date.

It also gives Ramos credit for several key public safety initiatives, securing higher pay for officers, including hazard pay and triple overtime, and expanding community policing programs like the Police Athletic League Plus. She also reportedly introduced the Community Service Aide position, a civilian role handling non-violent police calls, allowing officers to focus on crime prevention.

Ramos was also credited with developing a Real-Time Crime Center to speed up investigations, implementing online police reports for greater accessibility, and led DeKalb as the first Georgia department in the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Program to enhance violent crime response training.

Final Words from Chief Ramos

Ramos praised the officers and public safety personnel she worked with throughout her tenure in the press release.

"DeKalb Police are the best and brightest our nation has to offer, and I have unwavering respect for each of them," Ramos said. "Thank you to every member of our public safety team for giving their all every day and to our community for trusting us to keep them safe."