Jonesboro mayor fires police chief, effective immediately

The FOX 5 I-Team has learned that Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor has fired the city's police chief.

In a letter obtained by the I-Team, dated Thursday, the mayor told Chief Tommy Henderson that his termination is "effective immediately." She told him to immediately return to city hall his keys, access cards, vehicles, computers, cell phones, electronic devices, uniforms, weapons and any other city-owned items.

"Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter and the City wishes you the best in your future endeavors," Sartor told Henderson.

Henderson has been Jonesboro's police chief for about three years. He was recently in the news after announcing the city would issue refunds to drivers for more than 1,200 citations issued by automated speed cameras, after the FOX 5 I-Team discovered a glitch in some cameras was causing drivers to be ticketed based on the wrong speed limit.

Last year, Sartor was accused by a police officer of pointing a gun at him while they were alone in her office. Another officer accused her of offering him a job in exchange for donations to her campaign. The Clayton County District Attorney said it would not seek criminal charges, according to a press release, after the GBI found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Tommy Henderson has been Jonesboro's police chief for about three years, until his firing by the mayor this week. (FOX 5)

Asked Friday if she could explain her reasons for firing the police chief, the mayor said, "I can't," then hung up on a reporter.

Henderson did not immediately respond to a phone call.