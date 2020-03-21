Johns Creek suspends restaurant dining, allows alcohol delivery

The City of Johns Creek is temporarily suspending any dining at restaurants in the city to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Johns Creek City Council held a special meeting on Friday to approve the emergency ordinance, which would restrict all restaurants and dining establishments in Johns Creek to only take-out, pickup, and delivery.

“We are putting the people and businesses of Johns Creek first by adhering to national and state emergency efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “We encourage all residents of Johns Creek to support, order from, and take advantage of the exceptional offerings provided by all of the restaurants, dining establishments and businesses within the city. Let’s all work to 'Keep It In The Creek' and help strengthen our community and keep our outstanding businesses active.”

The ordinance will allow any business that is licensed to sell beer and wine to sell unopened alcoholic beverages for takeout and delivery, provided it is consumed off the restaurant's premises.

The new ruling does not affect any cafeterias in nursing homes, hospitals, or related facilities.

Johns Creek's new ordinance joins a growing number of Georgia cities eliminating dine-in operations to try to reduce exposure to COVID-19. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses, including restaurants.

The Georgia Department of Health says that there are 88 confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Fulton County as of Friday night. Fourteen people have died in the state due to the virus so far.