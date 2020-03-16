LIST: These stores and restaurants are adjusting hours during the coronavirus pandemic

With social distancing becoming the new norm, restaurants and retailers across the United States are adjusting business practices.

Apple has closed all stores outside of China. But some stores, like Trader Joe’s, are remaining open but will limit the number of people allowed inside.

Stores like Walmart and Publix have been hit so hard by panic buyers, they have adjusted hours to allow their associates to restock shelves and clean.

Many restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, have suspended dine-in services and are only participating in drive-thru or carryout.

Here’s a list of changes major brands have made during the coronavirus pandemic:

Abercrombie & Fitch

All North American stores will close until March 28. Online shopping will remain available.

Aldi

Some stores will have limited hours or be temporarily closed, Aldi said in a news release. Closures and adjusted hours will vary from location to location.

Apple

All stores outside of China are closed until March 27.

Bashas' Supermarkets

Store hours are temporarily adjusted to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours at some locations may vary, a news release said.

BI-LO

Beginning March 16, all stores will close at 9 p.m. until further notice.

Cava

Beginning March 16, dine-in services are suspended at all locations. Multi-use utensils, condiments and dishes will no longer be available.

Chick-fil-A

All locations are temporarily closing dining room seating. Drive-thru orders are still available.

Chop’t

Beginning March 16, All dine-in services will be suspended.

City Market

Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., according to a news release from Kroger.

Harris Teeter

Beginning March 15, stores will open at their regular time but close at 9 p.m.

Harveys Supermarkets

Stores will close at 9 p.m.

H-E-B

Beginning March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Fry’s Food Stories

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Giant Eagle

Beginning March 15, all stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

King Soopers

Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Lululemon

All North American and European stores will be closed through March 27. Online shopping will remain available.

Lush

All US. and Canada stores are closed until March 29.

Nike

All stores closed for 12 days.

Patagonia

All stores closed on March 13. Patagonia will make a determination on March 27.

Publix

All stores will close at 8 p.m., the chain said in a news release.

QFC

Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 12 a.m.

Ralphs

Stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Shake Shack

All restaurants will be adopting a to-go only model beginning March 16.

Smith’s Food & Drug

Stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Starbucks

Beginning Mach 16, locations are implementing a to-go only model for two weeks.

Stop & Shop

Beginning March 16, stores will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Taco Bell

All locations are temporarily closing dining room seating. Drive-thru and delivery orders are still available.

Trader Joe’s

Beginning March 16, all stores will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Urban Outfitters

All stores closed at least until March 27.

Warby Parker

All stores are closed through March 27.

Waffle House

All locations will remain open, but the company announced a renewed commitment to sanitation efforts.

Walmart

Beginning March 15, all 24-hour stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., the retailer announced

Wegmans

Hours vary at each location. Stores are closing overnight for cleaning.

WinCo Foods

Hours vary at each location. Some will remain closed during the early morning.

Winn-Dixie

Beginning March 16, all stores will close at 9 p.m.

This story was reported from Atlanta.