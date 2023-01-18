Jasper County lineman third Georgia fatality from last week's severe storms

A third person has died after storms left destruction in their wake last week.

Jesse Maxwell, a 32-year-old lineman, was killed while working to restore power in Jasper County.

Maxwell worked for Georgia Right of Way. He was helping to restore storm-relate power outages last Friday night for Snapping Shoals EMC when he was tragically killed.

Georgia Right of Way released a statement Wednesday about his death that reads in part:

"Our company is a family, and our hearts are broken. We are cooperating fully with OSHA as it investigates this accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jesse's family."

FUNERAL TODAY FOR 5-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA BOY KILLED IN SEVERE STORMS

(GoFundMe)

His family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help provide for his family. It has raised over $45,000 in four days.

Maxwell leaves behind a wife, an 11-year-old son, and three daughters, ages 7, 6, and 4.

State official say a 5-year-old Butts County boy was killed when a tree fell on a car and state employee Sean Kornacki, 40, of LaFayette, was killed by tree while attempting to clear Georgia Highway 193 in Walker County of storm debris.