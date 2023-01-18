Funeral today for 5-year-old Georgia boy killed in severe storms

Family and friends will gather Wednesday to lay to rest a 5-year-old boy killed during last week's tornadoes in Butts County.

Egan Lamar Jeffcoat was picked by his mom early from school on Thursday, Jan. 12 so that they could get home before the storm hit the area.

While driving, officials say a tree fell on their vehicle, killing the boy and leaving his mother critically injured.

Deputy County Manager J. Michael Brewer says the tragic accident happened in the north end of the county near Jackson Lake.

In an obituary for the boy, Jeffcoat is described as someone who loved the outdoors and "anything with wheels."

"He was very loving and creative and enjoyed going fishing," the obituary reads. "Egan's favorite superhero was Spiderman and he spent many hours playing Goat Simulator."

A funeral service for Jeffcoat will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. After the funeral, the 5-year-old will be buried at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs of the funeral as well as help his mother afford a new vehicle.

"This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world," the GoFundMe reads.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $43,000 has been donated by people across the country.

Jeffcoat was one of the two people killed by the storm in Georgia.

The other, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, was a lineman who was killed while trying to restore power in Jasper County. He left behind a wife and four children.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Maxwell's family.