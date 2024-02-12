Heavy rain causes flooding damage, road closings across Spalding County

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:13 AM EST until THU 2:12 AM EST, Meriwether County
15
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:57 PM EST until WED 8:48 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:21 PM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:24 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:38 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:12 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Upson County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:02 PM EST until TUE 7:45 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County

Heavy rain causes flooding damage, road closings across Spalding County

By
Published 
Spalding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Griffin road gives in to heavy flooding

Public Works crews are out in Spalding County repairing roads that shut down Monday due to heavy flooding in the area. Rainfall caused a portion of Valley Hill Road in Griffin to give out.

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County EMA officials are bracing for high winds expected throughout the night. This comes as public works crews continue repairs on one of several roads closed Monday due to flooding

"We’ve received an excessive amount of rainfall that ended up damaging and flooding several of our roads—eight to nine roads that were impassible," Spaulding County EMA Director Glenn Polk said. 

Polk told FOX 5 a culvert pipe underneath Valley Hill Road in Griffin collapsed, causing pieces of the roadway to crumble. 

MERIWETHER COUNTY SCHOOLS SHIFT TO REMOTE LEARNING AMIDST FLOODED ROADS

Photos courtesy of Spalding County EMA showed the shoulder of the road washed away. 

Public works crews shut it down for emergency repairs as EMA officials alerted residents, who were given the option to evacuate.

"It was a dead-end road, we had six residents that we checked on those personally door to door and offered shelter or evacuation, which all denied," Polk explained. 

 While crews spent hours Monday evening installing a replacement pipe, Polk said he’s looking ahead to the potential impact of strong wind gusts overnight.

"Excessive rainfall made the ground really, really soft, and now we understand that a wind advisory is gonna be coming into effect, so that’s a concern of ours." 

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER SUV ENDS UP IN CREEK OFF MARIETTA ROAD IN NW ATLANTA

The EMA director told FOX 5 they’re anticipating the possibility of downed trees and urging residents to travel carefully. 

"If you have trees in the roadway, always assume there might be some power lines associated with that," he said. 

Polk said he’s hoping to have the roads back open as soon as it’s safe. You can find a full list of closings here.