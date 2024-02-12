Heavy rain causes flooding damage, road closings across Spalding County

Spalding County EMA officials are bracing for high winds expected throughout the night. This comes as public works crews continue repairs on one of several roads closed Monday due to flooding.

"We’ve received an excessive amount of rainfall that ended up damaging and flooding several of our roads—eight to nine roads that were impassible," Spaulding County EMA Director Glenn Polk said.

Polk told FOX 5 a culvert pipe underneath Valley Hill Road in Griffin collapsed, causing pieces of the roadway to crumble.

MERIWETHER COUNTY SCHOOLS SHIFT TO REMOTE LEARNING AMIDST FLOODED ROADS

Photos courtesy of Spalding County EMA showed the shoulder of the road washed away.

Public works crews shut it down for emergency repairs as EMA officials alerted residents, who were given the option to evacuate.

"It was a dead-end road, we had six residents that we checked on those personally door to door and offered shelter or evacuation, which all denied," Polk explained.

While crews spent hours Monday evening installing a replacement pipe, Polk said he’s looking ahead to the potential impact of strong wind gusts overnight.

"Excessive rainfall made the ground really, really soft, and now we understand that a wind advisory is gonna be coming into effect, so that’s a concern of ours."

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER SUV ENDS UP IN CREEK OFF MARIETTA ROAD IN NW ATLANTA

The EMA director told FOX 5 they’re anticipating the possibility of downed trees and urging residents to travel carefully.

"If you have trees in the roadway, always assume there might be some power lines associated with that," he said.

Polk said he’s hoping to have the roads back open as soon as it’s safe. You can find a full list of closings here.