Meriwether County Schools shift to remote learning amidst flooded roads

A soggy weekend has turned into an oversaturated start to the workweek. The rains have caused flooding across north Georgia, forcing road closures and Meriwether County Schools to go to remote learning on Tuesday.

Officials say this is a precautionary measure as several paved roads are currently under water, making them dangerous for travel, while many dirt roads have become impassable.

Parents and guardians will be notified of the specifics regarding the remote learning setup through either email or phone calls. School officials are working to ensure that the transition to remote learning is as seamless as possible for both students and teachers.

The school district will continue to closely monitor the road conditions and is prepared to provide further updates as necessary.