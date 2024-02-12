Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:17 AM EST until MON 9:15 AM EST, Spalding County, Heard County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:44 AM EST until MON 9:45 AM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM EST until WED 5:18 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:44 AM EST until MON 11:30 AM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

TRAFFIC | Heavy rain leads to multiple crashes Monday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Multiple crashes Monday morning

Multiple crashes have been reported because of weather on Monday morning.

ATLANTA - The heavy rain in north Georgia is causing a few issues on the roads this morning.

RELATED: Atlanta weather: Flash flooding a concern early Monday morning

8:38 A.M. | All lanes are back open on I-285 SB at Cascade Road.

8:40 A.M. | One lane blocked on I-16 E before SR 56/US 221 due to crash.

8:14 A.M. | Crash blocking left 2 lanes of I-285 SB near Atlanta Road. 

8:11 A.M. | Left two lanes blocked on I-285 SB at Cascade Road.

7:45 A.M. | Driver rescued after SUV ends up in creek off Marietta Road in NW Atlanta

7:28 A.M. | Crash blocks 3 left lanes of I-285 NB at Beaver Ruin Road.

7:28 A.M. | Flooding reported in right lane of I-285 S near Northlake Parkway.

7:19 A.M. | Two of the left lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 North near Beaver Ruin Road.

7:15 A.M. | All lanes back open on I-75 NB exit to I-285 W.

7:06 A.M. | Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR 362 near Mt. Carmel Road because of a downed tree.

7:05 A.M. | Small sinkhole reported on Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta.

Sinkhole opens up on Courtland Street NE

A small sinkhole opened up Monday morning on Courtland Street NE in downtown Atlanta

6:38 A.M. | All lanes blocked on SR 116 near Johnson Mill Road in Harris County because of a downed tree.

6:25 A.M. | Left lane of I-75 N exit to I-285 W blocked due to a crash.