TRAFFIC | Heavy rain leads to multiple crashes Monday morning

The heavy rain in north Georgia is causing a few issues on the roads this morning.

8:38 A.M. | All lanes are back open on I-285 SB at Cascade Road.

8:40 A.M. | One lane blocked on I-16 E before SR 56/US 221 due to crash.

8:14 A.M. | Crash blocking left 2 lanes of I-285 SB near Atlanta Road.

8:11 A.M. | Left two lanes blocked on I-285 SB at Cascade Road.

7:45 A.M. | Driver rescued after SUV ends up in creek off Marietta Road in NW Atlanta

7:28 A.M. | Crash blocks 3 left lanes of I-285 NB at Beaver Ruin Road.

7:28 A.M. | Flooding reported in right lane of I-285 S near Northlake Parkway.

7:19 A.M. | Two of the left lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 North near Beaver Ruin Road.

7:15 A.M. | All lanes back open on I-75 NB exit to I-285 W.

7:06 A.M. | Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR 362 near Mt. Carmel Road because of a downed tree.

7:05 A.M. | Small sinkhole reported on Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta.

6:38 A.M. | All lanes blocked on SR 116 near Johnson Mill Road in Harris County because of a downed tree.

6:25 A.M. | Left lane of I-75 N exit to I-285 W blocked due to a crash.