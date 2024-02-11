Atlanta weather: Metro area under flood watch

A flood watch has been issued for multiple counties across the metro Atlanta area. Drive with caution if you have to travel Sunday night into Monday morning.

The following areas are under flood watch until 7 p.m. Monday: Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County and Lamar County.

The following areas are under flood watch until 12 a.m. Tuesday: Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County and Elbert County.

