Driver rescued after SUV ends up in creek off Marietta Road in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Driver rescued after SUV falls into creek

A driver had to be rescued Monday morning after their SUV ended up in a creek off Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA - A driver had to be rescued Monday morning after a SUV fell into a creek near the 2000 block of Marietta Road NW in northwest Atlanta.

TRAFFIC: Heavy rain leads to multiple crashes Monday morning

It appears the driver was traveling through an apartment complex when they went down an embankment and ended up suspended over a creek.

RELATED: Atlanta weather: Flash flooding a concern early Monday morning

The driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.