Driver rescued after SUV ends up in creek off Marietta Road in NW Atlanta

A driver had to be rescued Monday morning after a SUV fell into a creek near the 2000 block of Marietta Road NW in northwest Atlanta.

It appears the driver was traveling through an apartment complex when they went down an embankment and ended up suspended over a creek.

The driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

