Gwinnett County police to address growing tensions in Hispanic community over disappearances

Gwinnett County police will hold a community meeting Thursday night to address recent concerns in the county's Hispanic community concerns over a series of cases involving teenagers.

In the past few months, Gwinnett County has had at least four missing people cases involving young Hispanic people that have led to troubling outcomes.

Sixteen-year-old Susana Morales was initially said to be a runaway. Her body was found months later in a wooded area near where she disappeared. Miles Bryant, a former Doraville police officer, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder

Selena Garcia, 24, has been missing since October. Police have not released any new information connected to her disappearance.

Rodrigo Floriano Mayan, 16, was reported missing, His body was found at a home in Tucker.

Just last week, police found 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez shot and killed in the backyard of a vacant home in Lawrenceville. A 20-year-old Lilburn resident is now charged with his death.

AFTER SUSANA MORALES' DEATH, HISPANIC COMMUNITY CLAIMS GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DISCRIMINATE

Groups like the Hispanic United Alliance have gathered to protest multiple times over the last few months, arguing that police are not doing enough and more needs to be done in the department to address their concerns. The protesters say missing Hispanic kids, teens, and young adults are not prioritized, and language barriers often cause miscommunication.

"When a Hispanic person goes to the department to make a report, I don't want them to label us as... ‘They are just gang members.’ ‘They'll be fine.’ ‘Oh, they're Hispanic girls, they just ran away’ or ‘Oh, they are Hispanic family they always get rowdy,’" protester Arely Guerra said.

Protestors say they want to see more interpreters to help bridge communication and more community outreach.

"Some classes or some information given to the parents maybe to educate us also as far as how quickly to report a missing child - what to look for," Melissa Morreo said.

Gwinnett County police previously released a statement saying the department is "committed to serving our community through the delivery of professional law enforcement services in an unbiased and compassionate manner."

Officials are hoping Thursday's events will be the start of easing some of the community's concerns.

Starting at 10 a.m. a local group will hold a news conference about the cases at Crowne Plaza on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Morales' family and city officials are expected to attend.

The community forum is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Universal Church on Singleton Road.