Police searching for leads in deadly shooting of man at Atlanta apartments

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding new leads in the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in west Atlanta.

Authorities are trying to learn who shot and killed Anthony Tony Bailey.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. on June 28 at the Commons Apartments, which is located on the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old man shot multiple times in the breezeway of the complex.

Medics rushed Bailey to a local hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any details about what may have led to the shooting or identified any suspects in connection with the case.

It is not clear if the shooting was a targeted act of violence or random.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.