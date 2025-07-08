Early voting underway for Georgia's PSC seat, change in Forsyth County

article

Early voting is now underway in the Democratic primary runoff for Georgia’s Public Service Commission District 3 seat. The race features former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites and challenger Peter Hubbard.

What we know:

As of Monday, approximately 4,500 voters have cast ballots statewide, according to new data. Nearly half of those early votes have come from counties in metro Atlanta.

The runoff was necessary because no candidate received 50% of the vote during last month's statewide primary.

Election Day for the runoff is scheduled for July 15. The winner will face Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson in November's general election.

Voters can find early voting locations and hours through their local county elections office or the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Why you should care:

The winner of the runoff will advance to the general election in November, with the opportunity to help shape energy regulation and utility policy across the state.

Polling Place Change:

In Forsyth County, registered voters casting their ballot on Election Day (July 15) will do so at one polling place – Cumming Recreation & Parks Department Event Center at 437 Pilgrim Mill Road. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgia's election code allows counties that had less than 1% of their total registered voters participate in the June primary the option to change Election Day polling places, according to officials.