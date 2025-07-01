Audit confirms accurate vote count for Georgia PSC elections, official say

article

Georgia's top election official has announced that June's primary elections for the Public Service Commission were accurate.

The announcement comes after a risk audit of all 159 counties in the Peach State.

SEE MORE: Running Georgia PSC runoff election could cost $100 per vote

By the numbers:

Officials with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office say that county election officials audited 328 batches of ballots.

Of those, 99.7% had no deviation from the original vote totals.

The single batch with a discrepancy was within the expected margin of error for a hand count, officials said.

What they're saying:

"County election offices are in great hands," Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said. "Georgia’s system works. This is exactly why I’m leading the push to see our reforms instituted on a national level. This audit shows that our Georgia leads the nation in free, fair, and fast election results."

Why you should care:

The Georgia Public Service Commission is the body elected statewide that regulates utilities such as gas and electricity. It has power over what Georgia Power, the state's largest electric provider, can charge customers for electricity.

What's next:

In the District 2 Republican primary, incumbent Tim Echols won the primary. Echols has been on the Public Service Commission since 2011.

Echols will face Democrat Alicia Johnson, who ran unopposed in the primary, come November.

The District 3 Democratic race has been narrowed down to two candidates: Former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites and Peter Hubbard.

The runoff election is July 15.