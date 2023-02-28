Family of Selena Garcia remains hopeful 7 months after disappearance

Selena Garcia’s sister prays she will be found safe nearly seven months after her disappeared. Her 25-year-old sister was reported missing last October.

"If she can hear me, I just want her to know that we are looking for her and to stay strong," said Zaira Garcia, Selena’s sister.

Garcia immediately grew concerned, contacting the police on October 12, after she was unable to reach her little sister, Selena.

The 25-year-old went missing the weekend of October 8 after telling her sister she was going out with friends in Norcross.

"I know somebody out there knows something, and she is never alone," said Garcia. "Whoever she was with that night knows what happened that night."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Selena Garcia (Family photo)

Garcia joined members of the group Hispanic United Alliance at a rally at the Gwinnett County Government Center earlier this month. Demonstrators claim Gwinnett County Police mistreat and discriminate against members of the Hispanic community.

Protestors believe 16-year-old Susanna Morales' missing person’s case and the death of 16-year-old Rodrigo Floriano Mayan were mishandled by the department. They also said police are not doing enough in Selena Garcia's case.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Protesters believe the Gwinnett County Police Department has not done enough in several cases involving Hispanic individuals, including the disappearance of 25-year-old Selena Garcia. The held a demonstration in front of the government complex on Feb. 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

Gwinnett County Police responded in a written statement writing:

"As a department, we are committed to serving our community through the delivery of professional law enforcement services in an unbiased and compassionate manner."

The Garcia family is organizing a search party to canvass the area where Selena went missing.

"We're never going to give up on her. It doesn't matter how long it takes her family is looking for her, and we are not going to stop," said Garcia.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Gwinnet County Police Department.