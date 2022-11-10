Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge

A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22.

Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to investigators, Kengne opened fire at her condominium complex, shooting the building's manager, Michael Shinners, and another employee, Michael Horne. Shinners did not survive.

The indictment alleges Kengne also fired shots at Zamir Steed and includes a charge of false imprisonment for "unlawfully" detaining Steed. She was not injured.

Shortly after the incident at the condo building, Kengne allegedly went to a nearby office where she shot and killed her former boss, Wesley Freeman.

FOX 5 first reported back in August that Kengne asked a cab driver to take her to a home near the Ansley Golf Club that belongs to Michael Sullivan, an Atlanta attorney whose firm turned down working with Kengne on a whistleblower lawsuit.

Prior to the shootings, Kengne named Sullivan, Shinners and Freeman in her own legal filing.

Kengne now faces a burglary charge related to her decision to go to Sullivan's home.

According to the indictment, she "did perform an act which constitutes a substantial step toward the commission of said crime [...] by traveling to the occupied single family detached dwelling house [...] and walking to the backyard at said location and approaching the rear door, with the intent to enter and remain in the aforesaid dwelling house without authority and with the intent to commit the felony crime of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon."

Kengne remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond. There is no date set yet for her next court appearance.