Gov. Kemp says he will remain involved in Georgia politics
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed he will not run for U.S. Senate, but says he will remain actively involved in politics.
What they're saying:
"Just because my name isn't on the ballot doesn't mean that I won't be on the political playing field," Kemp said. "I think you all know how active I was in the 2024 race to help President Trump win Georgia, but also to hold our legislative majorities. And I'm going to be engaged to do that again."
What's next:
Kemp made the comments Thursday after signing two bills into law focused on hurricane recovery and public safety. He is scheduled to sign two more measures today, including the state budget for fiscal year 2026 and a bill targeting government waste, fraud and abuse. The bill signing ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol.
