Gov. Kemp says he will remain involved in Georgia politics

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp announced he will not run for U.S. Senate but pledged to remain politically active in Georgia. Kemp said he plans to support Republican efforts in upcoming elections, including maintaining legislative majorities and backing former President Trump. He signed two bills Thursday and is expected to sign the state budget and a government accountability measure today at the State Capitol.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed he will not run for U.S. Senate, but says he will remain actively involved in politics.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp passes on US Senate seat in 2026 race against Democrat Ossoff

What they're saying:

"Just because my name isn't on the ballot doesn't mean that I won't be on the political playing field," Kemp said. "I think you all know how active I was in the 2024 race to help President Trump win Georgia, but also to hold our legislative majorities. And I'm going to be engaged to do that again."

OTHER LOCAL POLITICAL STORIES

What's next:

Kemp made the comments Thursday after signing two bills into law focused on hurricane recovery and public safety. He is scheduled to sign two more measures today, including the state budget for fiscal year 2026 and a bill targeting government waste, fraud and abuse. The bill signing ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp signs public safety, Hurricane Helene relief bills today