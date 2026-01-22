Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Spalding County, South Fulton County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Newton County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Butts County, Greene County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Rockdale County, Polk County, Henry County, Walton County, Haralson County, DeKalb County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Elbert County, Habersham County, Hart County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Oconee County, Union County, Murray County, Clarke County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, White County, Dade County, Pickens County, Chattooga County, Oglethorpe County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Walker County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Gordon County

Georgia Winter Storm: Where to go to get warm if needed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 22, 2026 2:36pm EST
ATLANTA - As dangerous cold and winter weather move into Georgia, counties across the state are opening warming shelters to provide safe, heated spaces for those in need. Below is a county-by-county list of available warming centers, along with hours, locations and contact information.

To submit information for this list, please send email with details and links to newstipsatlanta@fox.com. 

❄️ Warming Shelters by County

Fulton County (City of South Fulton)

Burdett Park Warming Center
2945 Burdett Road, College Park, GA 30349
⏰ Friday–Tuesday, 7 p.m.–7 a.m. (may extend)
🔗 https://www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov

Cobb County

MUST Ministries – Hope House

📍 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Open:

  • Saturday, Jan. 24 through Tuesday, Feb. 3
  • Guests must arrive by 8 p.m.

Services Provided:

  • Overnight shelter
  • Meals
  • Open to men, women and children

Transportation Assistance:

Transit vouchers available through Reflections of Trinity
📍 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127
📞 (770) 222-6511

DeKalb County

County-Operated Warming Centers
🕕 Open 24 hours beginning 6 p.m. Jan. 24–26

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Frontline Response International (HQ & transport hub)
2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul
2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center
593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

📞 Transportation & coordination: 404-334-3610
🔗 https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov
🔗 https://frontlineresponse.org

Additional Community Shelters

New Life Community Alliance Warming Center
3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur | 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
🔗 https://www.nlca.org

Tucker First United Methodist Church – Cold Weather Refuge
4315 Church St., Tucker | Jan. 24–27
📞 470-431-7800
🔗 https://tuckerfumc.org

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will open warming stations when temperatures fall to 35 degrees or below, offering overnight relief for residents in need.

All warming stations operate 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and provide a warm place to rest, meals, and access to transportation options.

📍 Gwinnett County Warming Station Locations

Buford

Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus Route 101 (I-985), Stop 19
Bus Route 50, Stop 5047

Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus Route 10B, Stops 542 & 108

Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus Route 35, Stops 407 & 906

Snellville

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road
3025 Bethany Church Road
Bus Route 70, Stops 7010 & 7023
Snellville Microtransit available

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus Route 40, Stops 836 & 337
Lawrenceville Microtransit available

🚌 Transportation & Help

Real-time bus tracking and microtransit info: RideGwinnett.com

More information: 770-822-8850

Email: OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com

Gordon County

Transportation available via Calhoun Police Department

Voluntary Action Center (Women & children only)
343 S. Wall St., Calhoun | Opens Fri. 6 p.m.
📞 706-629-7283
🔗 https://vacgordon.org

Crane Eater Community Church (Pets allowed with crate)
3168 Redbud Rd. NE, Calhoun | Opens Sat. 5 p.m.

Providence Men’s Shelter (Men only)
437 S. Wall St., Calhoun | Opens Fri. 6 p.m.

Fairmount Community Center (as needed)
11921 Fairmount Hwy SE
📞 706-337-5503

Houston County (Warner Robins)

Haven Hope House
79 Green St., Warner Robins, GA 31088
⏰ Jan. 25–29, opens nightly at 6 p.m.
🚌 Transportation available
📞 478-538-5115
🔗 https://www.wrga.gov

Whitfield County (Dalton)

Providence Ministries
Open nights below 32° | 8 p.m.–8 a.m.
🔗 https://providenceministries.net

Greater Works Dalton
Opens Fri. Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. through Mon. Jan. 26
🔗 https://greaterworksdalton.org

White & Habersham Counties

⚠️ No designated overnight shelters at this time

White County EMA
📞 706-865-9500 | After hours: 706-865-1224
🔗 https://www.whitecountyga.gov

Nearby Options

Salvation Army of Gainesville (limited space)
📞 770-534-7589
🔗 https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org

Hope Center (Toccoa) – opens if below 20°
📞 706-898-5050

Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center (daytime only)
Habersham County
📞 706-839-0324

Bartow County

The Compassion Center
🔗 https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FfUfPV25P/

Bartow County Emergency Alerts
🔗 https://member.everbridge.net/453003085611364/login
🔗 https://www.cartersvillega.gov/storm

Floyd County (Rome)

Garden Lakes Baptist Church
Overnight shelter Tues.–Wed., 7 p.m.–7 a.m.

🔗 https://www.floydcountyga.gov
🔗 https://www.romega.us

