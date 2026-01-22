Georgia Winter Storm: Where to go to get warm if needed
ATLANTA - As dangerous cold and winter weather move into Georgia, counties across the state are opening warming shelters to provide safe, heated spaces for those in need. Below is a county-by-county list of available warming centers, along with hours, locations and contact information.
❄️ Warming Shelters by County
Fulton County (City of South Fulton)
Burdett Park Warming Center
2945 Burdett Road, College Park, GA 30349
⏰ Friday–Tuesday, 7 p.m.–7 a.m. (may extend)
🔗 https://www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov
Cobb County
MUST Ministries – Hope House
📍 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Open:
- Saturday, Jan. 24 through Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Guests must arrive by 8 p.m.
Services Provided:
- Overnight shelter
- Meals
- Open to men, women and children
Transportation Assistance:
Transit vouchers available through Reflections of Trinity
📍 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127
📞 (770) 222-6511
DeKalb County
County-Operated Warming Centers
🕕 Open 24 hours beginning 6 p.m. Jan. 24–26
Exchange Park Intergenerational Center
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
Frontline Response International (HQ & transport hub)
2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta
St. Vincent de Paul
2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee
Tobie Grant Recreation Center
593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale
📞 Transportation & coordination: 404-334-3610
🔗 https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov
🔗 https://frontlineresponse.org
Additional Community Shelters
New Life Community Alliance Warming Center
3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur | 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
🔗 https://www.nlca.org
Tucker First United Methodist Church – Cold Weather Refuge
4315 Church St., Tucker | Jan. 24–27
📞 470-431-7800
🔗 https://tuckerfumc.org
Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will open warming stations when temperatures fall to 35 degrees or below, offering overnight relief for residents in need.
All warming stations operate 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and provide a warm place to rest, meals, and access to transportation options.
📍 Gwinnett County Warming Station Locations
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus Route 101 (I-985), Stop 19
Bus Route 50, Stop 5047
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus Route 10B, Stops 542 & 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus Route 35, Stops 407 & 906
Snellville
Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road
3025 Bethany Church Road
Bus Route 70, Stops 7010 & 7023
Snellville Microtransit available
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus Route 40, Stops 836 & 337
Lawrenceville Microtransit available
🚌 Transportation & Help
Real-time bus tracking and microtransit info: RideGwinnett.com
More information: 770-822-8850
Email: OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com
Gordon County
Transportation available via Calhoun Police Department
Voluntary Action Center (Women & children only)
343 S. Wall St., Calhoun | Opens Fri. 6 p.m.
📞 706-629-7283
🔗 https://vacgordon.org
Crane Eater Community Church (Pets allowed with crate)
3168 Redbud Rd. NE, Calhoun | Opens Sat. 5 p.m.
Providence Men’s Shelter (Men only)
437 S. Wall St., Calhoun | Opens Fri. 6 p.m.
Fairmount Community Center (as needed)
11921 Fairmount Hwy SE
📞 706-337-5503
Houston County (Warner Robins)
Haven Hope House
79 Green St., Warner Robins, GA 31088
⏰ Jan. 25–29, opens nightly at 6 p.m.
🚌 Transportation available
📞 478-538-5115
🔗 https://www.wrga.gov
Whitfield County (Dalton)
Providence Ministries
Open nights below 32° | 8 p.m.–8 a.m.
🔗 https://providenceministries.net
Greater Works Dalton
Opens Fri. Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. through Mon. Jan. 26
🔗 https://greaterworksdalton.org
White & Habersham Counties
⚠️ No designated overnight shelters at this time
White County EMA
📞 706-865-9500 | After hours: 706-865-1224
🔗 https://www.whitecountyga.gov
Nearby Options
Salvation Army of Gainesville (limited space)
📞 770-534-7589
🔗 https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org
Hope Center (Toccoa) – opens if below 20°
📞 706-898-5050
Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center (daytime only)
Habersham County
📞 706-839-0324
Bartow County
The Compassion Center
🔗 https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FfUfPV25P/
Bartow County Emergency Alerts
🔗 https://member.everbridge.net/453003085611364/login
🔗 https://www.cartersvillega.gov/storm
Floyd County (Rome)
Garden Lakes Baptist Church
Overnight shelter Tues.–Wed., 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
🔗 https://www.floydcountyga.gov
🔗 https://www.romega.us
