Delta issues travel waiver ahead of winter storm expected in Southeast

The Brief Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver for the Southeast and Southern Plains ahead of a major winter storm forecast for Jan. 23–25. Passengers flying through Atlanta and other affected regions can rebook flights for earlier or later dates without paying a change fee or fare difference, provided travel is completed by Jan. 28. The flexibility comes as meteorologists warn of a destructive ice event that could severely impact operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.



Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is preparing for a potential winter storm later this week by offering flexibility to customers who have already booked travel for the period of uncertainty.

The backstory:

The FOX 5 Storm Team has declared winter Storm Alert Days in Atlanta and North Georgia as the area prepares for a possible ice storm beginning Saturday and lasting through Monday. Before the storm arrives, it is also expected to cause issues across the Southeast, including Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The airline is allowing anyone with existing bookings to, from or through an area expected to feel effects from the storm to change their travel at no cost.

What you can do:

Any customer, regardless of cabin, is allowed to change their flight date if they booked their trip on or before Jan. 21 and are flying between Jan. 23. To change a flight, customers can use the Fly Delta app, the company website, or call a Delta representative.

Anyone who rebooks their flight to occur on or before Jan. 28 will not face any additional costs, unless they choose to upgrade their class of service. If a flight is rebooked for after Jan. 28, the change fee will be waived, but a difference in fare may apply.

Delta is also allowing free cancellations, with the value of the original ticket applied toward a new ticket purchased within one year of the original issuance date.