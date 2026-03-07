Man shot trying to stop fight at new Acworth bar, suspect arrested

article

A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed someone outside a bar in Acworth early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers with the Acworth Police Department were called to the Saddle Bar on Cowan Road around 2:42 a.m. on March 7 after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.

Police said officers arrived within minutes and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency aid until crews from Cobb County Fire Department and Metro EMS arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

Investigators said the shooting happened after an altercation at the bar. Police determined the victim attempted to intervene and break up a fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

Authorities identified the suspect as Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, of Douglasville.

Police said Parsons was found walking near the area on Baker Road shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives responded to process the scene and continue the investigation.

Parsons is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim’s identity has not yet been released while authorities work to notify family members.

Dig deeper:

Saddle Bar, which is located on Cowan Road near Interstate 75, is a new establishment in Acworth. The country-western bar celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 20. It features live music, line music, and late-night DJs. During the day, it is open for dining.