Certainty increases for 'destructive' ice storm in North Georgia this weekend

The Brief The FOX 5 Storm Team has issued Storm Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday due to a high-impact winter storm threat. Forecasters are warning of "destructive" ice potential, as current models show a significant freezing rain threat for North Georgia and metro Atlanta. While the mountains may see snow, a warming layer in the atmosphere is expected to turn precipitation into ice for much of the region, which could lead to widespread power outages.



As confidence grows in a "high-impact" winter storm hitting Georgia this weekend, the FOX 5 Storm Team says it believes ice accumulation could be "destructive" and is issuing Storm Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday.

Why this winter storm is concerning

Why you should care:

The setup involves multiple critical ingredients coming together: abundant moisture streaming across the Southeast and cold air diving south from Canada.

"The moisture is a concern because there’s a lot to work with," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "The next piece of the puzzle will be the cold that will be diving down from the north."

While temperatures will rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon, the colder air arrives later, setting the stage for a complex winter storm where precipitation type becomes the primary challenge.

Currently, the forecast shows the winter storm moving in on Saturday, with the chance for rain, snow, and ice extending into Monday.

"When you’re talking about a winter weather system like this, where there could be multiple types of precipitation, it gets really tricky," Feldman explained. "It has everything to do with temperatures not only at the ground level but all the way up to the cloud level."

PREPARE FOR THE STORM by knowing the different terms the FOX 5 storm team will use while forecasting

Ice vs. snow prediction

What we know:

If cold air is deep enough, precipitation falls as snow. However, Feldman says current trends suggest much of the area could sit in a dangerous transition zone.

"I think we’re going to spend most of our time in zones where there’s a layer of warm air that cuts into the cold air near the surface," she said. "That’s when you get sleet or freezing rain."

Feldman emphasized that freezing rain poses the greatest threat. "Freezing rain actually falls as rain and then freezes on contact," she said. "That’s when we see the biggest problems."

Destructive ice storm possible

Big picture view:

Long-range computer models continue to evolve, but both major models show potentially destructive ice accumulation across parts of North Georgia.

"When you cross over that quarter-inch to half-inch threshold, you get big problems with tree limbs and power lines coming down," Feldman said.

How to STAY WARM should you lose power

Another concerning trend is where snowfall totals are shifting. "The higher snowfall totals keep lifting farther north," she said. "Even if you wanted a snow day, less snow here means more ice instead — and that’s worse."

While some guidance focuses heavier ice potential over Northeast Georgia, uncertainty remains for areas south of I-20. This uncertainty underscores why forecasters are urging residents to stay alert as details continue to change.

What to expect before the winter storm

What we know:

In the short term, the next 24 hours bring rain only. Scattered showers may move in from the northwest tonight and linger into Thursday. The better rain chances late Thursday into Friday may settle south of metro Atlanta.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the next three afternoons before colder air sets the stage for winter weather over the weekend.

"We still have time before this gets here," Feldman said. "But the signals are strong enough now that it’s time to start paying close attention."

Preparing for Georgia winter storm

What you can do:

Ahead of the storm, the FOX 5 Storm Team is urging everyone to prepare for the worst. They said all your shopping and home preparations should be done by Friday at sunset to be ready for the storm to move in on Saturday.

State and local officials across North Georgia are preparing for a potential winter storm that could bring significant ice and snow beginning Friday night and lasting through the weekend.