Georgia officials say they are ready from approaching winter storm

The Brief A potential winter storm could bring ice, sleet or snow to North Georgia starting Friday night, prompting Winter Storm Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday. State and local agencies are mobilizing, with GDOT preparing road treatments and power crews on standby in case of outages. Shelters and emergency services are increasing staffing and supplies as officials urge residents to prepare now for hazardous conditions.



State and local officials across North Georgia are preparing for a potential winter storm that could bring significant ice and snow beginning Friday night and lasting through the weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team is warning that the system could have widespread impacts, particularly from freezing rain, which can lead to dangerous driving conditions and power outages. Because of the potential severity, our Storm Team declared Saturday and Sunday as Winter Storm Alert Days.

While temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s Wednesday, rain is forecast to move in later tonight, with colder air following behind it. Precipitation could transition to ice, sleet or snow as early as Friday night, with the most hazardous conditions likely across North Georgia.

State agencies are already mobilizing in anticipation of the storm.

How they are getting ready

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Transportation says crews are preparing to treat roads statewide, with nearly 500,000 pounds of a salt-and-gravel mix ready to be spread. The agency also has close to 2 million gallons of brine available and more than 430 snow removal trucks positioned across the state.

Officials say ice poses the greatest concern, as even small accumulations can quickly make roads impassable and bring down trees and power lines. Georgia Power says it is prepared to respond if outages occur, with crews on standby to be dispatched as conditions allow.

Local governments and nonprofit organizations are also preparing for increased demand on emergency services.

In Cobb County, MUST Ministries says its winter weather shelters are expecting at least 100 people each night once temperatures drop. Staff members are stocking up on coats, boots and toiletries and increasing staffing and security to accommodate the anticipated surge.

How you can get ready

What you can do:

Emergency officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of time by filling prescriptions, stocking nonperishable food, fueling vehicles, and checking emergency supplies such as flashlights and batteries. Drivers are also advised to monitor forecasts closely and avoid travel during icy conditions if possible.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says forecast details will become clearer as the storm approaches, but preparations are already underway at every level to minimize impacts should the system strengthen.

