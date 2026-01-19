'Impactful' winter storm possible for North Georgia this weekend

The Brief A widespread winter weather system is eyeing North Georgia for the upcoming weekend, potentially bringing more impact than the previous storm. A rain-snow mix is possible Saturday and Sunday as a surge of moisture meets a blast of frigid air. Meteorologists warn it is too early for specific totals, as the exact mix of rain, ice, and snow depends on how much cold air settles over the state.



Another run-in with winter weather is possible across North Georgia this weekend, and models suggest it could be far more widespread than the system that moved through last weekend.

What we know:

The workweek will start dry, but rain is expected to move in Thursday, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Following a damp end to the workweek, frigid temperatures are expected late Friday night into Saturday morning, with another drop forecasted for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Simultaneously, moisture will move through the region, creating a chance for a rain-snow mix that could transition to all snow by each morning, especially in North Georgia.

What they're saying:

According to FOX 5 meteorologist Joanne Feldman, it remains unclear if temperatures will be cold enough for the entire system to manifest as snow, or if there will be ice at the onset.

"Models seem to be in really good agreement about [timing]. What's not as much in agreement is how much snow versus ice versus rain we could get," Feldman said Monday.

What we don't know:

As of Monday, predicted temperatures around North Georgia will be in the 30s Saturday night into Sunday. These numbers will be more fine-tuned as the weekend approaches.

Forecast confidence remains limited because the event is still six to seven days away. Several details could shift, including the track of the system, the exact timing, and the amount of cold air available. Because of those variables, it is too early to pin down specific locations, snowfall totals, or travel impacts.

Local perspective:

Even if wintry weather remains limited, the system could provide beneficial rainfall.

Much of the state is currently grappling with moderate to severe drought conditions, and a soaking rain this weekend would provide welcome relief.