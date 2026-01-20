How to dress for a Georgia winter storm

The Brief Use a three-layer system to manage moisture, trap heat, and block wind instead of wearing one big coat. Avoid cotton-based layers, which trap moisture and increase hypothermia risks; use polyester or merino wool instead. Prevent 40% body heat loss by wearing knit hats and keeping hands and feet covered with insulated gear.



Forecasters say winter weather is headed for Georgia this weekend, and while the exact timing remains uncertain, safety officials are urging residents to ditch the "one big coat" philosophy in favor of a strategic three-layer system.

With a mix of freezing rain and sleet expected, experts say the goal is to manage moisture, trap heat and block the elements.

Dressing for a winter storm

What you can do:

To stay safe in Southern winter conditions, residents should follow these guidelines for effective layering:

The Base Layer: This is the most critical layer and should be snug against the skin. Use moisture-wicking materials like polyester or merino wool. Officials warn that cotton should be avoided because it traps moisture and holds it against the skin, which can lead to hypothermia.

The Middle Layer: This serves as the insulation. Fleece, wool sweaters or down "puffy" vests work best to trap body heat. Using two thin middle layers can be more effective than one bulky one.

The Outer Layer: This "shell" must be waterproof and windproof to protect against ice and rain. A hooded jacket is recommended to protect the neck and ears.

Special attention should be paid to the head and extremities. Because 40% of body heat can be lost through an uncovered head, officials say knit hats that cover the ears are essential.

For footwear, experts recommend wool socks and rubber-soled boots with deep treads. If your feet get wet, change socks immediately. For the hands, mittens are preferred over gloves because fingers share body heat.

Walking in ice, snow

Dig deeper:

If you must go outside, Georgia's notoriously slippery ice requires a different way of moving. Safety experts suggest the "penguin walk": keep your center of gravity over your front leg, point your feet slightly outward and take short, shuffling steps. Keep your hands out of your pockets to maintain balance.

The layering strategy isn't just for the outdoors. If power outages occur, residents can stay surprisingly warm indoors by wearing thermal base layers, hooded sweatshirts and knit hats.

Stay connected

What's next:

