Georgia winter storm: Staying warm at home amid the ice, snow

The Brief Keep space heaters three feet from flammable items and plug them directly into wall outlets to prevent fires. Create a "warm room" and use an indoor tent to trap body heat if the power goes out. Never use ovens, grills, or generators indoors, as carbon monoxide is the leading cause of winter storm deaths.



Georgia residents should prepare to stay indoors for up to 72 hours starting this weekend as a major winter storm threatens to bring significant ice, snow, and freezing rain to the region.

Forecasters and emergency officials are urging the public to take action now, as the combination of Arctic air and Gulf moisture could stall travel and cause widespread power outages from Saturday through Monday.

HVAC preps: Don't 'crank' the heat

What we know:

Maintaining your central heating system is the safest way to stay warm when the power is on. Before a storm hits, have your system professionally serviced and change your filter; a dirty filter restricts airflow and can cause a total furnace shutdown.

Once the cold arrives, don't "crank" the thermostat to 80 degrees. This won't heat your home any faster; it simply forces the system to run longer, increasing the risk of a mechanical breakdown. Instead, pick a steady temperature like 68 degrees and leave it. You can also assist your HVAC by opening curtains during the day to let the Georgia sun in and closing them at sunset to add a layer of insulation.

Space heater safety: The '3-foot rule'

Dig deeper:

Portable heaters are effective for supplemental warmth, but they require strict safety protocols. Always follow the "3-foot rule," keeping heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable, such as curtains, bedding, or rugs.

Key technical requirements include:

Plug Directly into Walls: Never use an extension cord or power strip, which can overheat and start a fire.

Safety Features: Ensure your heater has an overheat sensor and an automatic shut-off if it tips over.

Never Leave Unattended: Turn off and unplug heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep.

Ventilation: If using a fuel-based heater (like a propane "Mr. Heater Buddy"), it must be rated for indoor use, and you must crack a window to prevent toxic buildup.

The 'warm room' strategy: Surviving a power outage

What you can do:

If the grid goes down, your strategy must shift from heating the entire house to preserving body heat in a concentrated space. Experts recommend creating a "warm room" by picking a small, central area with the fewest windows, like a large walk-in closet or a small bedroom.

To maximize heat retention, seal the room by hanging heavy blankets or towels over doorways and windows. Use "draft stoppers" or rolled-up towels at the base of doors to block cold air. If you have a camping tent, set it up inside the room; sleeping in a tent traps your body heat in a very small volume, keeping you significantly warmer.

While inside, focus on layering: start with a moisture-wicking base layer (wool or polyester), add fleece for insulation, and finish with a down jacket. Don’t forget a knit hat, as 40% of body heat can be lost through the head.

Carbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer

What they're saying:

The most critical warning during a winter storm involves Carbon Monoxide (CO), the number one cause of death during Southern winter storms. CO is colorless, odorless, and deadly.

To stay safe, follow these absolute prohibitions:

Never use a charcoal grill, camp stove, or gas generator inside the house, garage, or near an open window.

Never use your kitchen oven or stovetop to heat the house. This is a major fire hazard and a source of toxic fumes.

Never run a car in an attached garage.

For lighting, avoid candles, which are a high fire risk. Use LED lanterns or flashlights instead. If you suspect a CO buildup or a gas leak, contact GEMA or local authorities immediately.

What's next:

