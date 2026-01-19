Georgia winter weather: The FOX 5 Storm Team shopping list and prep checklist

The Brief Secure a one-week supply of nonperishable food, water, and essential medications before the "bread and milk" rush begins. Prevent property damage by insulating pipes, disconnecting outdoor hoses, and trimming tree branches that may snap under ice. Prepare for power outages by charging batteries, testing generators, and identifying manual releases for electric garage doors.



Georgia is bracing for a winter storm that models suggest will produce a wintry mix at best, or snow and ice at worst.

The storm is expected this weekend, but now is the time to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

GET THE LATEST FORECAST HERE

Is this a "French toast warning"?

What we know:

Going to the store early and staying stocked up on the essentials is the first thing you want to think about. Don’t overstock, just enough to last you one week. Three days out from a storm is when the "bread and milk" rush will start, clearing out the shelves faster than stores can restock.

Here’s a list of the obvious things to get, from batteries to salt:

Food: Stock up on one week of nonperishables that don't require cooking (canned meats, peanut butter, protein bars, dried fruit).

Water: Buy or fill containers for 1 gallon per person per day. Typical Georgia winter storms can cause impacts for up to 72 hours after the final precipitation falls. If you have a well, you will lose water if the power goes out, so fill a bathtub for flushing toilets.

Prescriptions: Ensure you have at least a seven-day supply of all maintenance medications. Refill them now before pharmacies potentially close or deliveries are delayed. Again, doing this now gets ahead of the last-minute rush.

SEE ALSO: 'Impactful' winter storm possible for North Georgia this weekend

Fortress of solitude: Defending your home

Local perspective:

Ice is heavier than snow and causes the most damage to infrastructure.

There are some things you can do now to prepare:

Prevent Pipe Bursts: Purchase foam pipe insulation for exposed pipes in crawl spaces or attics. Identify your main water shut-off valve so you can close it quickly if a pipe does burst.

The Drip: We know to "drip the faucets," but people forget to open the cabinet doors under the sinks. This allows the home's ambient heat to reach the pipes hidden behind the wood.

Outdoor Spigots: Don't just turn them off; disconnect the hoses. A hose full of water will freeze back into the pipe and burst it inside your wall.

Check the Roof and Gutters: Clean your gutters now. Clogged gutters lead to "ice dams" where melting snow backs up under your shingles and leaks into your house.

Tree Maintenance: Trim any dead or overhanging branches near your roof or power lines. Ice buildup can increase a branch's weight by 30 times, making them snap easily. Tree limbs falling on roofs is the No. 1 cause of property damage in Georgia ice storms. If you have a "leaner" near your bedroom, consider sleeping elsewhere. Keep an eye on your Georgia pines.

Heating Fuel: If you use propane, oil or wood, get a delivery now. If you have a fireplace, ensure your chimney is clear and you have plenty of dry wood.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X, FORMERLY TWITTER

Snowmageddon driving prevention

Big picture view:

If the ice is bad, you shouldn't be driving, but your car needs to be ready in case of an emergency.

Let’s get your engines ready:

Top off Fluids: Fill your gas tank (this prevents the fuel line from freezing) and ensure your windshield wiper fluid is a "winter" blend rated for subzero temperatures.

The Car Kit: Ensure you have a shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables and a heavy blanket in the trunk. Also have a bag of sand, birdseed or nonclumping kitty litter for traction. People rush for rock salt, which stores often run out of, but birdseed provides excellent traction and is safer for your lawn and pets.

Navigation: Remember that Georgia’s many bridges and overpasses freeze much faster than the roads. Map out a route that avoids flyovers or steep hills if you absolutely must leave.

Snow Removal: If you have a snowblower extension for your power tools, check that they work now. Buy extra gas (and stabilizer) and make sure you have a sturdy shovel and enough ice melt or rock salt.

Where to park: If the driveway is steep and icy, you likely won't be able to get back up into the garage. Park at the flattest part of your driveway or on the street (if allowed) before the ice starts. If you have a car parked under a pine tree or a large "leaner," move the car for the duration of the storm.

The power is yours

What you can do:

The threat of ice can cause headaches when it comes to power outages. Ice can accumulate, downing trees and power lines.

Here are some tips to empower you:

Battery Audit: Check your flashlights and headlamps. Buy extra batteries or charge your portable power banks.

Test Your Backup Power: Don't just check if you have a generator; run it for 15 minutes today. Make sure you have the right extension cords and that the fuel hasn't gone bad.

Medical Equipment: If anyone uses a CPAP, oxygen concentrator or electric wheelchair, ensure you have a dedicated backup battery or a plan to evacuate to a shelter with a "medical needs" section.

Safety Alarms: Test your carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. During freezes, CO poisoning spikes because of improper use of generators or space heaters.

Garage door opener: Locate the manual release cord (usually a red handle on a string). Practice pulling it now to ensure you know how to open the door by hand.

Pre-Heat: About 24 hours before the storm, turn your thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal to "thermal bank" heat into your walls and furniture.

Ice Production: Clean out your freezer and fill every empty gap with jugs of water. A full freezer stays frozen for 48 hours; a half-empty one only lasts about 24.

The Penny Trick: Put a cup of water in the freezer. Once frozen, place a penny on top. If you lose power and it comes back on while you're away, check the penny. If it’s at the bottom of the cup, the freezer thawed completely and your food is unsafe.

Laundry and Dishes: Wash every piece of clothing and every dish in the house two to three days before the storm. You don’t want a mountain of dirty, damp laundry sitting in a cold house if the power fails.

Sanitation Station: If you are on a well and lose power, you lose your toilets. Buy a bag of wood pellets or kitty litter. If the water stops working, you can line a toilet with a heavy-duty trash bag and use the litter or pellets for waste. It sounds grim, but it’s a lifesaver in a three-day outage.

If you’re cold, they’re cold

By the numbers:

The little ones are part of your family.

Here's what you need to do to keep them safe:

Pets: Bring all outdoor pets inside or ensure they have a heated, dry shelter. Stock up on one week's worth of pet food and any pet medications.

Livestock: Move animals to sheltered areas and ensure you have a way to keep their water from freezing, such as tank heaters, if the power goes out.

Living in the 1900s

Dig deeper:

If the power or internet goes out, "digital-only" lives become difficult.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOPPING LIST

Here are some ways around that:

Withdraw Cash: Small bills are best. If power is out, credit card machines at gas stations or corner stores won't work.

Document Photos: Take a quick video or photos of every room in your house and your car’s current condition. If a tree limb falls or a pipe bursts, you’ll want "before" photos for insurance.

Physical Contact List: Write down phone numbers for your insurance agent, utility companies and immediate family on a piece of paper. Don't rely on a phone that might die.

Necessary travel: Because Georgia has fewer salt trucks and plows per capita, "slush" often turns into a solid sheet of ice overnight and stays that way for three to four days. If you have a medical appointment or a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport three or four days after the storm, start looking for cancellations or rescheduling now.

The "Luxury" Item: Ice storms are boring and stressful. Buy a "morale booster" such as a new board game, a physical book or a favorite shelf-stable snack, like chocolate or jerky.

Stay connected

What's next:

Stay ahead of the "bread and milk" rush as Georgia braces for winter weather! Don't be left in the dark, get real-time radar and hour-by-hour timing tailored to your neighborhood by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. Plus, for wall-to-wall live coverage and deep dives into the forecast, stream us anytime on the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV.