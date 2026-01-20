Georgia winter storm: 5 key terms to know

The Brief A winter storm is expected to hit Georgia at the end of the week, although what is coming and where is still undetermined. Many winter precipitation terms are being tossed around as the forecast locks into place. Despite the uncertainty, thick ice accumulations in metro Atlanta and heavy snow in North Georgia are likely.



The FOX 5 Storm Team has declared Saturday and Sunday to be winter Storm Alert Days as a strong winter system is forecast to hit Georgia late this week, which could include a variety of precipitation. Many residents may be wondering what all these terms mean for them.

GET THE LATEST FORECAST

What they're saying:

Models suggest that Atlanta is the dividing line between snowfall and ice freezes, with weather moving in as early as Friday night, although it’s too early to tell exact amounts and where exactly each will fall.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes explains expected winter weather impacts in North Georgia region on January 20, 2026.

Forecasters expect this system to impact the region from Thursday night into Monday morning. The event is expected to create dangerous travel conditions and likely cause damage to the power grid, resulting in prolonged widespread power outages.

SEE ALSO:

What we know:

Here’s how the National Weather Service defines winter precipitation terms:

Snow – Snow predictions indicate a steady fall for at least a few hours unless used with words like "occasional" or "intermittent." Snow falls when the air column is at or below 32 degrees.

Snow flurries – Flurries come during intermittent light snowfall with little to no accumulation over a short time.

Sleet – Ice grains formed from freezing raindrops or refreezing melted snowflakes. They tend to bounce when hitting hard surfaces. When sleet falls, the middle of the air column is above 32 degrees while the upper and lower atmosphere remains at or below freezing.

Freezing rain – Rain or drizzle that freezes on contact, which creates ice where it hits. During freezing rain, the top of the atmosphere is at or below 32 degrees while the middle and lower portions are above freezing.

Ice storm – Rain that freezes on contact with cold objects and creates a buildup of at least a ¼th inch that could cause severe damage and hazardous travel.

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes explains the difference between winter precipitation types on January 20, 2026.

What we don't know:

We are still a few days away from the impending weather and forecasters say as the event draws near, details of the event will be clearer.