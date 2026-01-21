Cobb County’s only winter shelter braces for 12-day freeze as funding thins

The Brief MUST Ministries will open Cobb County’s only winter shelter for 12 consecutive days starting Saturday. Essential supplies and county funding are nearly exhausted after the shelter operated for 26 days this season. The facility expects 100 people nightly, requiring a massive surge in volunteers, security, and donations.



With a brutal stretch of frigid weather on the horizon, MUST Ministries is preparing for a 12-day surge at the only winter weather shelter in Cobb County.

What we know:

The shelter, located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, plans to open its doors Saturday and remain open through Feb. 3. Officials expect to serve approximately 100 people each night as temperatures are forecasted to remain dangerously low.

With extreme cold and the possibility of ice or snow moving into the region, staff and volunteers are spending the next few days racing to stock up on coats, boots, socks, underwear, and toiletries. Supplies are already low, as the shelter has opened its doors more than two dozen times already this season.

The operation requires a massive surge in resources, including extra security and staff to manage the influx of residents.

What they're saying:

"We’re going to hit a stretch of about 12 straight days with the temperature below 35 degrees," said Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO of MUST Ministries. "Every time the temperature drops below 35 we’re the warming center for Cobb County and north metro Atlanta."

While the county provides $108,000 to help fund the shelter, officials say that money will likely dry up in the coming days because it has already been used to cover the 26 days the shelter was open earlier this season.

"It really is a tremendous effort, and we’re just so thankful to live in an Atlanta community that cares about people and recognizes that when there’s extreme weather that we take extreme measures to be able to meet that need," Reighard said.

The effort extends beyond the main facility, with nearby churches set to take in a couple of dozen people each to assist with the overflow.

"It’s a community effort, but our building will be overflowing and, as long as that temperature stays below 35, all those people are staying here being fed and being taken care of," Reighard said.

What you can do:

Community members are assisting by donating funds online and volunteering to cook meals for those seeking refuge from the cold. Those interested in volunteering or donating can find more information at mustministries.org.